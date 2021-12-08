iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Lifted by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 954,317 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

