iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) is Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $84.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

