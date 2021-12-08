iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.99. 326,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,561. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $93.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

