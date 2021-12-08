iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 83,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,507,680 shares.The stock last traded at $66.94 and had previously closed at $67.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

