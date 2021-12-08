iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lessened by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 888.9% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 10,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 26,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.96. 50,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,141. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.