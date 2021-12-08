iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

IVV opened at $470.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

