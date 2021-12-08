iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after buying an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after buying an additional 657,065 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,191,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after buying an additional 84,154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $84.14. 217,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,836. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

