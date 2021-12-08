iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5,525.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the period.

Shares of IYM stock opened at $135.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.63. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $109.46 and a 1-year high of $142.03.

