iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 751.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

