Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Trading Down 1%

Item 9 Labs Corp (OTC:INLB) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 29,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 17,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

INLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Item 9 Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Item 9 Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties.

