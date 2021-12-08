iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 20,167 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $701,609.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $332,678.72.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $424,900.60.

On Monday, November 29th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $357,695.79.

On Friday, November 26th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38.

On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,941.84.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77.

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

