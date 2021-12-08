ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $105.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $101.39 on Monday. ITT has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ITT by 124.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ITT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.