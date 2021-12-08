Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

