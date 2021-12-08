Jack Levine Acquires 22,040 Shares of EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Stock

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Director Jack Levine acquired 22,040 shares of EzFill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jack Levine acquired 40,000 shares of EzFill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00.

EzFill stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. EzFill Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth about $177,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth about $102,000.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

