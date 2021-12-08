Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

