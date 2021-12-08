Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $167.29 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

