Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,111 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after purchasing an additional 338,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

