James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,415 ($18.76) on Wednesday. James Cropper has a 52-week low of GBX 950 ($12.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.88). The stock has a market cap of £135.20 million and a P/E ratio of 43.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,337.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,324.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68.

Get James Cropper alerts:

In related news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.89) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($33,815.14).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRPR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on James Cropper from GBX 1,400 ($18.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.