James Investment Research Inc. Buys 2,866 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.12. 92,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650,113. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

