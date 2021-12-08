James Investment Research Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.