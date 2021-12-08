James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $233,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 149.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,920. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.