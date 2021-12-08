James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,194 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. 28,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,920. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

