James Investment Research Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Mastercard by 15.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,618,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,786. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.45. The stock has a market cap of $335.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

