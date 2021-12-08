James Investment Research Inc. Sells 5,406 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. 22,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,102. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

