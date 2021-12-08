Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 857 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Five Below by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its position in Five Below by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 96,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 40.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.00. 13,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average is $196.37. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.34 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

