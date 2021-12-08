Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

