Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

GOLD opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 176.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,673 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 25.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after buying an additional 293,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

