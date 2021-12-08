Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for SSAB AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

SSAAY opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

