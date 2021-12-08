Jeffrey Herbert Knapp Sells 1,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Herbert Knapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,119,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

