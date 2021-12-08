John R. Harding Sells 1,325 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QRVO opened at $161.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.77. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

