John R. Harding Sells 1,325 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
QRVO opened at $161.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.77. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
