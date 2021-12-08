Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $79.54. 2,506,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,166. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

