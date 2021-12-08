Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 879,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $59,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

