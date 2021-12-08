Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $430.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.