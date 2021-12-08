Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57 on February 11th

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5656 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

JMPLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 29th. Panmure Gordon cut Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.65.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

