Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.73. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

