Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.73. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.