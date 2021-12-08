JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. JOYY has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.84.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOYY will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

