JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $64.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $64.00 price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 819,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,791,338. The firm has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. Intel has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 97,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 25,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

