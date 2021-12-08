JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target to GBX 280

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 280 ($3.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FXPO. Barclays lowered their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.70) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 402 ($5.33).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

LON:FXPO opened at GBX 306.20 ($4.06) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 303.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 713.33. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 250.80 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.