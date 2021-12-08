Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

GRUB opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.