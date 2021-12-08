KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($91.01) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

