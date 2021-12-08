Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $706.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.16 and its 200 day moving average is $612.76. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $711.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.