Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $663.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 608.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

