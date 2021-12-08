Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,759 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after buying an additional 697,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,422,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

