Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,074 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 3.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.09. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

