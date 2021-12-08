Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,448 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BCE by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after acquiring an additional 334,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BCE by 5.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,587,000 after acquiring an additional 521,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BCE by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 419,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.