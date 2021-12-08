Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 72.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 625,834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,276,000 after buying an additional 134,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.24.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $434.95 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

