Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,065 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

