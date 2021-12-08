Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.66 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

