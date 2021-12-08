Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 733,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.49 and a one year high of $221.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

