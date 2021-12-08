Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Shares Down 4%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $41.88. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32.

About Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Kewpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.